A hearing took place on April 28 before Justice Michael Robinson. His reserved decision has just been released to the Rotorua Daily Post.
Rikiti appealed on the grounds Judge Paul Geoghegan’s starting point of four years’ jail was too high and the overall discounts of 25% were not enough, specifically given his guilty plea and other personal mitigating factors.
Martin, 59, died in Middlemore Hospital 13 days after being hit on Arawa St in September 2022.
He had spent a night out with his fiancee Tanya Anderson and friends and was leaving the Rotorua Citizens’ Club about 2am.
He stepped on to Arawa St and raised his hand towards the oncoming vehicle. But Rikiti didn’t see him and didn’t slow down, hitting Martin.
Judge Geoghegan said at sentencing prison was the only outcome for Rikiti.
He listed the aggravating features, including the fact Rikiti was driving a car previously ordered off the road.
Hours before hitting Martin, Rikiti had fought with his partner, who had further damaged Rikiti’s “pink-stickered” car by smashing a golf club through the windscreen.
Despite police ordering the couple to stay apart for three days, Rikiti went looking for her in Rotorua’s central business district.
Judge Geoghegan said Rikiti’s ability to see was affected by the smashed windscreen.
When Braithwaite argued Rikiti should be sentenced to home detention, he assumed Judge Geoghegan and the Crown had a letter Rikiti wrote with information about the smashed windscreen and his personal circumstances.
It said Rikiti’s car had been “pink stickered” because of a police officer’s concern about a wheel. A crack in the windscreen had been noted but that alone was not enough to order the car off the road.
Although the window was later smashed, Rikiti’s letter suggested he had rectified the main reason the car had been ordered off the road – the broken wheel.
Rikiti’s letter accepted the state of the vehicle was dangerous but he maintained the main cause of the crash was distraction.
The letter also detailed more about Rikiti’s circumstances and how he had sole care of his daughter.
Justice Robinson said the letter raised factual disputes around Rikiti’s offending, which needed to be addressed before sentencing could take place.