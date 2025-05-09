Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Kerryarna Pene sentenced for theft of $88k from Rotorua Citizens Club

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Kerryarna Pene appears in the Rotorua District Court after admitting stealing from the Rotorua Citizens Club. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kerryarna Pene appears in the Rotorua District Court after admitting stealing from the Rotorua Citizens Club. Photo / Kelly Makiha

  • Kerryarna Shinska Pene stole nearly $90,000 from the Rotorua Citizens Club over two years.
  • Judge Anna Skellern sentenced Pene to 10 months’ home detention and ordered her to pay reparation for theft by a person in a special relationship.
  • Pene wrongly tried to implicate club manager Tanya Anderson for the thefts.

Kerryarna Shinska Pene was the accounts manager at the Rotorua Citizens Club when she stole nearly $90,000 over two years.

The 42-year-old’s 89thefts from a cash recycler machine were described as “complex, calculated and premeditated”.

But as she stood in the dock listening to her victims – those who run

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post