Rotorua Lotto players in the money after First and Second Division wins

Two Rotorua Lotto players were among the winners in last night's draw.

Three Lotto players, from Rotorua, Lower Hutt, and Wellington, will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after each winning $333,333 with First Division.

The Rotorua ticket was bought on the MyLotto app, while the other winning tickets were sold at the Village Store Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto in Wellington.

Meanwhile, another Rotorua player was one of nine players who shared Second Division, winning $19,698 each. The Rotorua ticket was sold at the Westend Dairy & Post Shop.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

A Strike player from Wellington will also be celebrating after winning $400,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

All Lotto counters within the Auckland region continue to remain closed while in Alert Level 4 lockdown. During this time, customers in Auckland will only be able to buy tickets online at MyLotto.



Live draws are unable to continue while Auckland remains in Level 4 lockdown, so during this time computer-generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

The rest of the country is currently at Alert Level 2. Lotto NZ counters outside the Auckland region are open and will continue to follow the Government's health and safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes, and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit http://www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19