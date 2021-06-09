Rotorua player among Lotto Second Division winners

Sixteen Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $10,751 in the Second Division in last night's Lotto draw.
One of those players bought their ticket from Paper Plus Central in Rotorua.
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
Countdown Kerikeri, Kerikeri
New World Regent, Whangarei
MyLotto (x2), Auckland
Supervalue Waiuku, Waiuku
MyLotto, Waikato
Paper Plus Central, Rotorua
New World Whitby, Porirua
Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu
MyLotto (x2), Wellington
Temuka New World, Temuka
Halswell Dairy, Christchurch
MyLotto (x3), Canterbury
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
Meanwhile, Powerball and Strike both rolled over last night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.