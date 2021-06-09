Rotorua player among Lotto Second Division winners

FILE

Sixteen Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $10,751 in the Second Division in last night's Lotto draw.

One of those players bought their ticket from Paper Plus Central in Rotorua.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Countdown Kerikeri, Kerikeri

New World Regent, Whangarei

MyLotto (x2), Auckland

Supervalue Waiuku, Waiuku

MyLotto, Waikato

Paper Plus Central, Rotorua

New World Whitby, Porirua

Coastlands Lotto, Paraparaumu

MyLotto (x2), Wellington

Temuka New World, Temuka

Halswell Dairy, Christchurch

MyLotto (x3), Canterbury

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Meanwhile, Powerball and Strike both rolled over last night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $6.4 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.