Lockdown luck! Tokoroa player wins share of $1 million First Division prize

Lockdown just got a little more bearable for a Lotto player in Tokoroa.

Two lucky Lotto players from Tokoroa and Dunedin will be celebrating a mid-week windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Flickers in Tokoroa and Port Chalmers Four Square in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, A Lotto player from Christchurch won $1 million with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $11 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Live draws can't continue during lockdown, so during this time computer-generated draws will be held for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.