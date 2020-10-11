Rotorua Lotto player wins $15,789

FILE

A Rotorua Lotto player is $15,789 richer after the weekend.

Sixteen players shared Lotto's Second Division, claiming $15,789 each, on Saturday. The winning Rotorua ticket was bought from Countdown Rotorua.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,031. The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Alpine Supermarket in Queenstown.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

• MyLotto (x2), Northland

• Onerahi Dairy, Whangarei

• Countdown Browns Bay, Auckland

• Village Dairy, Auckland

• Kornaway Dairy, Auckland

• MyLotto (x2), Auckland

• MyLotto, Hamilton

• MyLotto, Kawerau

• Countdown Rotorua, Rotorua

• Miramar New World, Wellington

• Stoke New World, Nelson

• Halswell New World, Christchurch

• Alpine Supermarket (+PB), Queenstown

• Mosgiel New World, Mosgiel

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.