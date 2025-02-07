The council said traffic-calming measures aimed to slow excessive traffic speed, not to prevent irresponsible driver behaviour. It was important to report illegal driving behaviour to the police.
The council had received three calls from one person requesting traffic-calming measures on Bidois Rd since May 2023.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said these measures can reduce traffic speeds but often proved “ineffective where the issue is blatant disregard for the law and road rules designed for public safety”.
Increased police presence and/or enforcement may work best to discourage dangerous driving, it said.
The Government’s current strategy is focused on road growth and travel time improvements.
Boy racer menace a ‘real threat’: Rotorua MP Todd McClay
Rotorua National Party MP Todd McClay said boy racers were a menace and “a real threat to local residents and themselves”.
He would raise the Bidois Rd resdients’ concerns with new Transport Minister Chris Bishop as well as the police minister to “see what additional tools or laws might be considered to stop boy racers”, including easier vehicle and licence confiscation.
Rotorua road policing manager Senior Sergeant Steven Shaw said police worked hard to combat anti-social road-user behaviour.
“We ask drivers to consider your own safety and the safety of the community when thinking about engaging in this activity. The last thing we want to do is have to tell your parents, friends or loved ones you have died or been seriously injured due to one poor choice. ”
Call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through the 105 service.
To share anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.