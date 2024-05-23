Video shows the extent of flooding as Ngongotaha Stream breached in Rotorua on Tuesday. Video / Supplied

Two Rotorua linesmen have described rushing into frigid floodwaters to rescue a woman trapped in a sinking car and running out of air.

Unison team members Sam Rangi and Shivam Chandra have been praised by police for their actions during the rescue near Ngakuru, south of Rotorua in Waikato, during Tuesday’s storm.

Heavy rainfall caused streams to rise rapidly and surface flooding on roads, with some Ngongotahā residents advised to evacuate as 127mm of rain fell in 24 hours.

Rangi said the woman was in her 70s and told them her GPS had directed her “the wrong way” to the flooded road as she drove to visit Tyburn Monastery in Waikite Valley.

Only the roof of the vehicle was visible after the rescue. Photo / Police

“I think she just underestimated it, you know, a lot of people do that, to be honest,” he said.

“We saved a life, we actually managed to save a life and that’s the important part,” said Chandra.

Police have said the woman made a distress call at 12.59pm, telling the call taker she could not open the doors or windows and the water was up to her chest and rising.

Units, a helicopter and a water rescue team were sent, but the two linesmen reached her first.

The pair, who had worked together for two months, told the Rotorua Daily Post they were at a regular maintenance call on Waikaukau Rd when they noticed the Subaru Legacy partially submerged in water.

Chandra said if they had not seen her hand pressed against the car window, they would have carried on driving.

Rangi said their work training kicked in.

Rangi grabbed a hammer from the work van and they both rushed into the water.

“The water was pretty cold too, it wasn’t really running fast but as I got closer, I could see that she was starting to reach for air,” Rangi said.

Police praised the actions of two lines company workers who saved a woman from this car near Ngakuru. Photo / Police

He said the car began sinking quickly.

“She was scared aye, anyone would be in that situation,” Chandra said.

Rangi said the woman was in the front passenger seat when he got to her so he smashed the driver’s window.

“By the time she got in there, the car cut out and started floating, the windows were jammed,” Rangi said.

Waikaukau Rd where a woman was rescued from her flooded car on Tuesday. Photo / Google Maps

Getting her out of the car was difficult due to how much the car had sunk.

Rangi said he had to pull her down through the water and up, out of the window.

“I said, ‘you’re gonna hold your breath’ - I counted to three for her,” Rangi said.

“And then we carried her out, she was shaking and crying,” Chandra said.

Linesmen Sam Rangi and Shivam Chandra say anyone would have done what they did.

Police said by the time the woman was out “her vehicle was submerged to its roof a short distance from where the road dipped into the water”.

Police arrived at 1.22pm.

Hato Hone St John sent a helicopter, ambulance and rapid response vehicle, but they were stood down by Fire and Emergency NZ.

The men said their heroic act didn’t sink in until they got home and “debriefed” with their spouses.

It was “nothing anything else wouldn’t have done”, Rangi said.

Sergeant Kyra Steiner commended Rangi and Chandra for their quick thinking.

“They likely saved a life today and a family’s loved one gets to come home tonight. Had they not been there, it quickly could have gone the other way.

“Myself and other officers who attended, as well as the woman they rescued, would like to say a massive thank you to those workers.”

Steiner said the pair was “very humble” and had downplayed their efforts.

“They put themselves at risk to save a stranger who will be forever grateful.”

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.












