Two “humble” workers from a lines crew who jumped into rising floodwaters near Rotorua to rescue a woman from a sinking car “likely saved a life today”, police say.

The incident came after torrential downpours forced evacuations in Rotorua as the Ngongotahā Stream rose.

Police said in a statement the driver called emergency services about 1pm today, saying she was stuck inside her car on a flooded patch on Waikaukau Rd at Ngakuru, south of Rotorua.

The vehicle floated into deeper water and then started sinking.

The driver could not open the doors or windows and told the call-taker the water was up to her chest and still rising.

The call taker stayed on the line with the woman as units, a helicopter and swift-water-rescue team were deployed.

Police said two workers from a lines crew who saw the incident unfold jumped into the water and smashed the window to pull the driver to safety.

Minutes later, the driver was safe, but her vehicle was submerged to its roof, a short distance from where the road dipped into the water.

Only the roof of the vehicle was visible after the rescue. Photo / Police

”We cannot thank those rescuers enough,” Acting Sergeant Kyra Steiner said.

”They likely saved a life today and a family’s loved one gets to come home tonight. Had they not been there, it quickly could have gone the other way.

”Myself and other officers who attended, as well as the woman they rescued, would like to say a massive thank you to those workers for their efforts today.

“They were very humble and downplayed their efforts when retelling the story. They put themselves at risk to save a stranger who will be forever grateful.”

The police message for drivers was to take it easy in bad weather and not take unnecessary risks.

“If the road is submerged, don’t drive through the water unless you’re absolutely certain that you can make it through. If the water is fast-flowing, you’re best to find another route or wait for it to recede.”

Utuhina Stream in Rotorua running at high levels on Tuesday. Photo / Ben Fraser

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said Ngongotahā had recorded the highest amount of rain in the Bay of Plenty, with 127mm falling in the 24-period ending at 3pm.

Corrigan said the rain started about 10pm on Monday night.

The Rotorua Airport station recorded 43.9mm of rain in the same period, he said.

The weather station at the TECT Park halfway between Rotorua and Tauranga reported 120.4mm of rain in the 24 hours up to midday Tuesday, MetService said.











