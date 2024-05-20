A severe weather watch remains in place this morning as rain and a line of thunderstorms move over Bay of Plenty.

MetService said 470 lightning strikes had been recorded around Rotorua this morning while 490 strikes were recorded overnight through the Coromandel and the west of the Bay of Plenty.

A video sent to Rotorua Daily Post shows the Paradise Valley Speedway flooded as a torrent of water rushes down the terraces.

Rob Prior, who was staying in a motorhome nearby, said the flooding peaked at 8.45am.

He said water was running down the terraced seating and filling the race track.

The rain had now subsided, with the waterfall slowing.

Police had blocked off about 100m of the road opposite the speedway and there were about 10 to 15 people at the scene.

He described the scene as “nuts” and said a jetski could easily ride on the field.

Fire and Emergency NZ said an unoccupied house in Paradise Valley was inundated by water and they had also been called to flooding at a residential property in Hamurana.

Severe weather watch in place

A heavy rain watch was in place west of Kawerau until 11am, while a severe thunderstorm watch was in place until 12pm.

An active front is lying over Bay of Plenty and moving slowly eastwards.

For Bay of Plenty east of about Te Puke, Waikato southeast of about Tokoroa, the Taupō area from the township northwards there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with localised downpours of 30 to 40mm/h. The risk should ease from the west during the morning.

“An active front is expected to move eastwards across Bay of Plenty and Rotorua this morning bringing heavy rain,” MetService said.

“There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms with localised torrential downpours in excess of 40mm/h possible, especially about coastal areas, along with a chance of a small coastal tornado.”

The heavy rain watch for Coromandel was due to expire at 6am.

Tauranga has already had 32mm of rainfall in the 12 hours to 7am today while Rotorua had 23mm. Whakatāne reported 11mm.

Waihi had 112mm of rainfall.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it had attended eight weather-related incidents in the region overnight, mostly to clear drains and a roof lifting in Matua.

A tree was also reported down at Okere Falls.

Flooding in Coromandel

Torrential downpours hit parts of Auckland and Coromandel overnight, bringing “damaging” amounts of rain to some spots.

Flooding has also been reported in the Coromandel. More than 40mm fell in an hour over the Coromandel Range and thunderstorms remained over the Kaimai Ranges just before 6am, MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry earlier said the “Tasman Sea Special” would see rain continue for most of the working week in the North Island.

“With these heavy downpours, we can expect to see some surface flooding. We need to make sure we get our people out there driving and staying safe when they are out and about.”

MetService said the low-pressure system and associated cool temperatures in the upper atmosphere, were expected to lead to unstable conditions in several North Island areas today.