Person stabbed in the hand in Rotorua

One person is in hospital with minor injuries to their hand after being stabbed at a Mangakakahi residence overnight.

One person is in hospital with minor injuries to their hand after being stabbed at a Mangakakahi residence overnight.

A person was taken to Rotorua Hospital “following a disorder” on Sunday morning, police said.

A police spokesperson said police were called to a property on Edmund Rd in Mangakakahi around 1am. A person had suffered minor injuries to their hand after being stabbed, the spokesperson said, and inquiries were ongoing.

Fire and Emergency attended as well as one ambulance and one rapid response unit from Hato Hone St John.

A spokesperson for St John said one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.















