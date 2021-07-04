Rotorua Lakes Council to adjust speed bumps on Kawaha Point and Ford Rds

Speed Bumps on Kawaha Point Rd. Photo / File

Speed bumps installed on Kawaha Point and Ford Rds have failed to meet "exact design height specifications".

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a Facebook post this morning: "Following community concern about the traffic calming measures on Kawaha Point and Ford Rds, the council assessed each of the speed bumps against the required design standard.

"As a result of the assessment we found that some speed bumps failed to meet the exact design height specifications," the post said.

"The contractor is required to correct that mistake and will be carrying out work this week to fix the error. We expect that this work will take about two days to complete and disruption to motorists will be kept to a minimum."

The post said the council installed the speed bumps in both locations in response to requests from local residents and the police.

"This work is about reducing risks to the community, and we want to make sure that the traffic calming measures are working effectively without causing adverse effects on road users and local residents."