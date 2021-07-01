Rotorua's emergency housing woes could have been avoided if MSD acted sooner - councillor

Rotorua Lakes councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Ministry of Social Development has come under fire from a Rotorua District councillor for not acting sooner on emergency housing in the city.

It follows a Government announcement 12 Rotorua motels have been contracted to accommodate 200 families.

At a council Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting on Thursday, Rotorua Lakes Council sustainability and social development manager Rosemary Viskovic updated the committee on what the emergency housing task force had been doing, which included the Government's announcement.

Viskovic said the task force's work would see the number of motels providing emergency accommodation drop from 45 to fewer than 30.

It would also mean the exclusive use of designated motels for emergency accommodation and the distribution of emergency accommodation - along with its issues - across the city, rather than being concentrated in one area.

Viskovic said it had been a collaboration between the council, Kainga Ora, the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Toi Te Ora Public Health, Te Puni Kokiri, the police, the department of corrections and Oranga Tamariki.

Council chief executive Geoff Williams said the council had "very little control" with how emergency accommodation was rolled out in the city but the changes would mean the issue was now in a "completely different direction".

"This is a graphic example of the power of this organisation working in a completely different manner."

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams.Photo / Andrew Warner

Councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said she didn't agree with Williams that there had been a lack of control around the issues to do with emergency housing in Rotorua.

"I'm pleased that this action has now been taken. But that could have been done right from the start. It could have allayed the anxiety in the community and it could have perhaps lessened the dent to our reputation.

"All of those [agencies] could have been active right from the start ... MSD, the police.

"Had good process, by MSD, a significant government organisation, been put in place right from the start, we wouldn't have had the raruraru (upset) that we've had in our community, had it been done right, right from the start."

Councillor Tania Tapsell said she agreed "with it being MSD" and not the council.

Williams said he thought Raukawa-Tait was correct.

"The point that I was merely making was these are the partners we needed to bring together in order to make this change. We ourselves, as an organisation, could not make the difference.

"We had to exert leadership and influence to achieve this."

Mayor Steve Chadwick said the announcement "couldn't be better".

"I accept what you're saying, Councillor Raukawa-Tait, about MSD. MSD couldn't do it on their own, they work in silos. All of those agencies work in silos. What we've demonstrated here is a new way of local council working. That is the future of local government."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / Andrew Warner

In response to the comments, MSD regional commissioner Mike Bryant said the housing shortage had created huge challenges for Rotorua.

"I am extremely proud of the huge difference my team and many partners working with people in housing distress have made.

"They have ensured people have a place to stay and supported many to find sustainable housing."

No single agency had "all the answers", he said.

"We need to come together to tackle this issue and make a difference for New Zealanders.

"I'm very pleased that all parties are working together very closely. That's what needs to happen to support those who are without housing, particularly whānau with tamariki."