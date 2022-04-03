Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua: Kitten shot in Western Heights, owner 'absolutely horrified'

3 minutes to read
An X-ray showed a bullet in the kitten's hip. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

The owner of a kitten shot in Western Heights has been left "horrified" and facing substantial vet bills.

The 4-month-old kitten Sassy survived the incident two weeks ago, but may now lose her leg after

