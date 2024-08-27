Luxon said in a media statement Malaysia and Korea were strong partners for New Zealand on the world stage, crucial to prosperity and security.

“I look forward to meeting with my counterparts and working with them to explore what more can be done to further deepen our relationships.”

Maxwell is accompanying the delegation in his role as a life member of Māori performing arts festival Te Matatini. The New Zealand Government has an agreement with Te Matatini to use the kapa haka groups judged among the top groups to accompany official delegations overseas.

Maxwell said other groups have attended other official visits to the likes of Paris, Seoul and Japan and given former Te Matatini champion Ngāti Rangiwewehi was named in the finalists at last year’s Te Matatini, it had been asked to go on this trip.

Maxwell, who is also New Zealand’s longest-serving local body councillor having served on the Rotorua council for more than 40 years, said he and group members were used to overseas travel for such occasions and had accompanied former Prime Minister Jim Bolger to Spain years ago.

“Any opportunity to put Māori culture on the world stage is a good one and we aren’t looking at it through political eyes.”

Ngāti Rangiwewehi member and Te Matatini life member Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said he was thrilled for the group chosen and reflected on its professionalism in delivering quality performances. He said they would perform at least four times, including at a gala dinner with the Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Group members attending included: Joanna Tuhakaraina (tutor), Sarah Tamou, Mercia Yates, Miharo Dinsdale, Ngaio Maxwell, George Haimona, Te Teira Maxwell, Jaydyn Bidois and Takurua Bidois.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi qualified to represent Te Arawa at Te Matatini in 2025 along with Ngāti Whakaue, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Te Piki Kōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Hekenga-ā-Rangi and Te Hekenga-ā-Rangi, according to results of the Te Arawa Kapa Haka Regional Competition in March published by Te Ao Māori News.

Luxon said in his statement he looked forward to reconnecting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and opening the door to more opportunities for New Zealand businesses. When he travelled to the Republic of Korea he said he would continue his discussions with President Yoon on regional and global challenges, and bilateral co-operation.

“Korea is our sixth-largest trading partner and fourth-largest education source market. We have strong food and beverage exports, and this visit will help lift the profile of our world-class offering.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.







