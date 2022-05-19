Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua: House 'extensively damaged' by fire in Ngākuru

A house is on fire in rural Rotorua. Photo / File

A house has been extensively damaged by fire in rural Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications spokesman said fire crews were called to Whirinaki Valley Rd in Ngākuru just after 6.30pm following reports of a house on fire.

When fire crews arrived the house was "well-involved" in fire, the spokesman said.

Crews from Rotorua, Ngongotaha and Lake Okareka fire brigades were working to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reports anyone was injured, the spokesman said.

As of 9pm, the fire was out but fire fighters were still at the scene. The house had been "extensively damaged".