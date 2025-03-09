Charnelle Burrows' three-year-old son waited five hours to be seen at Rotorua Hospital ED after he hit his head twice in two separate incidents at his daycare on February 25. Photo: Andrew Warner / Supplied
A 3-year-old with two head injuries, including a “tennis ball-sized lump”, waited five hours to be seen at Rotorua Hospital’s emergency department, his mother says.
Charnelle Burrows said she believed her son’s injuries - sustained in separate incidents on February 25 - were not “taken seriously” by hospital staff.
“I felt like I’d lost confidence in the system. I know that our doctors and nurses they work hard but they just don’t seem to have those resources,” she told the Rotorua Daily Post.
In her view: “The healthcare system is underfunded … and that has to be changed.”
Health NZ says the emergency department was fully staffed that day and patients are triaged by condition, with a target of being seen within six hours.
He said all emergency department arrivals were triaged, and patients with the most serious conditions were seen first.
“The safety and wellbeing of our patients who require hospital care remains our priority, and the public can be assured that if they or their loved ones need hospital-level care, they will receive it.”
Health Minister Simeon Brown said his priority was ensuring Kiwis had access to “timely, quality healthcare” by refocussing the health system on the Government’s health targets.
One target was ensuring patients were admitted, discharged or transferred from the emergency department within six hours.
Brown said the Government invested a record $16.68 billion in health over three years in Budget 2024.
“I appreciate that it can be an extremely stressful time for anyone presenting to an emergency department with an injured child and am glad to hear that the child’s condition has improved.”
A new study by Te Pūnaha Matatini and Auckland University found Healthline prevented about 83 “unnecessary” emergency department visits a day across Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Waikato, Taranaki, and Tairāwhiti.
A press release from Healthline operator Whakarongorau Aotearoa said Healthline advice diverted 14.6% of potential emergency presentations from July 2019 to June 2024.
In Bay of Plenty, Healthline prevented 29.6% of potential presentations, followed by Lakes (23.5%) and Waikato (14.1%).
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.