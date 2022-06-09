The hustle and bustle of a Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show. Photo / Supplied

If you are after home and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy browsing goods and services, make sure you mark the 2022 Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show on your calendar.

The event is now just a month away, and is also a chance to support the Rotorua Community Hospice.

Renee Murray, NZME Events event director regionals, says this year there are more than 150 companies involved, with everything from spa pools, flooring and furniture to artisan goods, alcohol and hunting and fishing gear.

She says the show is suitable for all, from those planning a renovation to visitors just wanting to shop and buy artisan goods, home decor and more.

"If you are planning a new build or renovating, it's a chance to chat to experts on site and speak directly to the people you need to, book quotes, look at designs, ask questions, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples and be inspired with new ideas.

"Many exhibitors also have special show-only discounts, so you can't afford to miss out."

Renee says a popular part of the home show is the unique shopping available, from luxury items like spa pools and new cars to metal wall art, ornaments and even delicious treats like craft rum and gin.

When asked how it feels to be able to have the Home & Lifestyle Show after the uncertainties of the past couple years, Renee said it felt amazing.

"The last few years have been a huge challenge for the events industry and also many of our exhibitors who rely on events like this to keep their business afloat.

Previous Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show visitors chatting with companies. Photo / Supplied

"With limitations on events almost non-existent now, it feels like we are slowly getting back to normal."

The Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show partnered with Rotorua Community Hospice last year for the first time, and Renee says it was such a beneficial partnership for both that they are continuing this year.

"There is a discounted entry ticket pre-sale option available on GrabOne now where you have the option to add a $2 or $5 donation to Hospice."

She says this is a wonderful way for the event to raise awareness of the services Hospice provides, along with raising much-needed funds.

"All monies donated at the Home Show will stay in the Rotorua community, helping the Hospice to provide free-of-charge care to people with life-limiting illnesses and their whānau."

Denise Byrne, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing co-ordinator, says they were delighted to be chosen as the charity partner again this year.

She says volunteers and staff from Rotorua Hospice will be working alongside the organisers and the local Hospice will also have an exhibition stand at the show.

"Pop along to say hello, we're on stand 160.

"Hospice services are not fully funded by the Government so every year we need to raise $1,000,000 to cover the shortfall.

"Fundraising events have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. To keep everyone safe we cancelled our Trees of Remembrance street appeal at Christmas so the money raised at this year's home show is more important than ever.

Denise says the home show is a fantastic community event, and that there really is something for everyone.

"We can't wait to check out the other stands and see what great deals are on offer."

The details

- What: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show

- When: July 8 to 10: Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

- Where: Energy Events Centre

- Door sales $5 (kids U12 free) or get 2-for-1 tickets now on GrabOne (deal ends July 7)