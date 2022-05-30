Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Smokefree Aotearoa 2025: Why one Whakatāne woman quit smoking

5 minutes to read
Smokefree story

Smokefree story

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Faith Tahuri started smoking when she was at school because it was "the cool thing to do".

The 27-year-old from Whakatāne said her smoking was at its worst when she started working in a shearing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.