The hustle and bustle of a Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show. Photo / Supplied

The chance to browse a wide range of businesses and services, and sample some delicious treats, is coming up quickly - and there is bound to be something for everyone.

The 2022 Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show is running from July 8 to 10.

Dangerous Chocolate is one of the local businesses that has a stall at this year's event.

Owner Sabine Ford says they have been at the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show since they moved into town, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She says it was great because it helped make people aware that their business was here in Rotorua.

It showcases businesses in the area that people might otherwise not know about, and is a fun event to go along to, she says.

"You can check out many things, eat too many samples, buy some things you may or may not need, and it's a fun family day out."

Hamills Rotorua will also have a stall at the Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show, and owner Brad Hill says the business has been attending for 10-plus years.

"It's a great opportunity for local businesses to get their name out there, and for us we use it as a big clean out. We always have really great deals during the show."

Renee Murray, NZME Events event director regionals, says this year there are more than 150 companies involved, with everything from spa pools, flooring and furniture to artisan goods, alcohol and hunting and fishing gear.

She says the show is suitable for all, from those planning a renovation to visitors just wanting to shop and buy artisan goods, home decor and more.

Renee says a popular part of the home show is the unique shopping available, from luxury items like spa pools and new cars to metal wall art, ornaments and even delicious treats like craft rum and gin.

The Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show partnered with Rotorua Community Hospice last year for the first time, and Renee says it was such a beneficial partnership for both that they are continuing this year.

"There is a discounted entry ticket pre-sale option available on GrabOne now where you have the option to add a $2 or $5 donation to Hospice."

The details

What: Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show

When: July 8 to 10: Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Where: Energy Events Centre

Door sales $5 (kids U12 free) or get 2-for-1 tickets now on GrabOne (deal ends July 7)