Two fictitious cases were put before the Rotorua District Court’s Judge Melinda Broek. Girls’ High students played the roles of junior counsel to defence, prosecuting lawyers, and offenders in the dock.

The students got to see how each faction of the court worked to provide the best outcome for both the offenders and the victims, by law.

Constable Kylie Cardon talks to Rotorua Girls' High School students at a mock court session. Photo / Supplied

Following the two mock cases, key court figures spoke to the students about their roles and the potential for career choices in law — including being a judge, lawyer, court staff, police, security, media and forensic nurse.

Ministry of Justice deputy registrar Katrina Peek, who organised the mock court, said she wanted the visit to be more than just the usual school field trip and she purposely made up cases affectingg the younger generation, including drink-driving and violence while under the influence of alcohol.

“The two cases I created were to show two very different end results — one walking away with wrap-around support and the other with high consequences despite the offender being a high achiever.”

She said she also wanted to highlight mana wāhine working at the top of their fields.

“We are so grateful for all the stakeholders taking their time to make this real. It gives all the students something to look up to with the hope of inspiring them.”

Rotorua Girls' High School Year 13 student Tayla Paul played the role of junior counsel to Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon. Photo / Supplied

Year 13 student Tayla Paul, who played the role of junior counsel to Crown Solicitor Amanda Gordon, said she initially wanted to go into conveyancing, but could now see herself in a criminal law career.

She said she had plans next year to go to Waikato University based in Tauranga to study a Bachelor of Law and eventually do a doctorate.

Tayla said high-profile cases such as the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the Scott Watson double-murder convictions appeal and the murder of Grace Millane had piqued her interest in criminal law.

When asked what she thought of Friday’s mock court, she said: “I loved the whole experience.”

“It’s allowed myself to have a real taster and now I can see this is what it’s going to be like. It’s been such an honour to have them take the time out of their day to do this.”

Teacher Tim Smith said 38 girls in the four senior law classes went on the trip.

He said it was fantastic for the students to see real-life experiences from those working in the profession. It was also pleasing for the students to hear from former Girls’ High “old girls” — seven of whom were working in the courtroom — to show them what they could aspire to.

“Each one had a different story to tell.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.