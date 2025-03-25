Five years ago, it evolved into food distribution under the name Rotorua Whakaora.

Gina and Elmer Peiffer from charity food distribution service Rotorua Whakaora. Photo / Fayzah Mohamed

Every Friday and Sunday for two hours, the Peiffers open a makeshift shop at their Ross Rd home, draping tarpaulins over the sides of their carport.

Those needing food can enter one at a time to pick fruit, vegetables and other food on offer.

Peiffer said she was setting up the shop on Sunday about 10am ready for the 11am opening.

Peiffer claims the man came down the driveway and kicked her shin on the leg she was wearing a knee brace.

“I went down really quickly …“

The injury on Gina Peiffer's shin. Photo / Supplied

Peiffer said she started screaming and he “high-tailed” it back down her driveway, where volunteers and others seeking food had started to gather.

Peiffer was taken by ambulance to Rotorua Hospital and told the Rotorua Daily Post she was treated for soft tissue damage on her shin. She was discharged Sunday night.

She said she was still in pain and she had no feeling in her foot.

The Peiffers have contracts to pick up unwanted food from bakeries, service stations and supermarkets. With a team of volunteers, they sort it and distribute it to those in need throughout the community.

The service used to be based at a Depot St building but it moved to the Peiffers carport three years ago as the building was being sold.

Peiffer said she had dealt with “all sorts” during their past 11 years and despite the desperate conditions everyone was in, she never felt frightened.

She said she had always felt strong and was able to talk herself out of tricky situations.

She said through tears: “I should be safe in my own home.”

Peiffer said she wished they had premises they could use as a base and to operate their shop from so they didn’t have to bring it back to their house.

But the charity had no money to pay leases or insurances.

Rotorua Whakaora distributes food daily. On the days the shop is closed, the team distributes food around other places in Rotorua, Tokoroa, Murupara, Kawerau and Rerewhakaaitu.

“We feed 3000 to 3500 people every week and we keep records to prove it.”

She said if they were able to get premises, she would feel safe again but until then their future was uncertain.

What police say

Rotorua Police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said police were called to Ross Rd just after 10am on Sunday.

“With the quick response of attending police staff, the alleged offender was located and taken into custody nearby just minutes later, at around 10.10am.”

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ngawhika said the incident would have been “extremely scary and unsettling” for the woman and police were offering her support.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to injure and assaulting a police officer.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.