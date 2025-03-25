Peiffer claims the man came down the driveway and kicked her shin on the leg she was wearing a knee brace.
“I went down really quickly …“
Peiffer said she started screaming and he “high-tailed” it back down her driveway, where volunteers and others seeking food had started to gather.
Peiffer was taken by ambulance to Rotorua Hospital and told the Rotorua Daily Post she was treated for soft tissue damage on her shin. She was discharged Sunday night.
She said she was still in pain and she had no feeling in her foot.
The Peiffers have contracts to pick up unwanted food from bakeries, service stations and supermarkets. With a team of volunteers, they sort it and distribute it to those in need throughout the community.
The service used to be based at a Depot St building but it moved to the Peiffers carport three years ago as the building was being sold.
Peiffer said she had dealt with “all sorts” during their past 11 years and despite the desperate conditions everyone was in, she never felt frightened.
She said she had always felt strong and was able to talk herself out of tricky situations.
She said through tears: “I should be safe in my own home.”