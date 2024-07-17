Rotorua 60-plus residents have the option of going to a special day to get food at Rotorua Whakaora free store on Fridays. Photo / 123rf
“Bullying and pushing and shoving” in line at a Rotorua food rescue charity caused some seniors to leave without getting food, a volunteer says.
Now Rotorua Whakaora has set up a separate day for clients aged 60-plus to visit its free food store, where people struggling to feed themselves or their families can shop for donated groceries at no cost.
It comes as charities report more older people are seeking food support in the city
Rotorua Whakaora’s free store was previously only open on Sundays but recently added open hours on Fridays for people aged 60-plus.
Rotorua Whakaora co-founder Gina Peiffer said some Sunday clients had been getting annoyed with how older people were taking up time or being brought to the front of the line.
She said opening the free store for older clients on Fridays helped reduce these complaints.
“The comfort of other people is first and foremost. So those we see struggling, we will pull them to the front and put them through. Having the 60-plus shop on a separate day gets rid of a majority of that problem.”
A volunteer who did not want to be named said some of the older peoplewere becoming afraid of standing in line because of “a little bit of bullying and pushing and shoving”, which had caused some of them to leave without getting food.