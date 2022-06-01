Emergency services have been called to a truck fire. Photo / File

Emergency services are trying to track down a freight truck on fire reportedly seen travelling south of Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underdown said the fire service had received a call about a moving truck on fire on State Highway 30 but had not yet located the truck.

"We've been trying to find it because the truck was on the move...at this stage, we have nothing found."

He said the fire service was "looking for a truck that may or may not be on fire, and may or may not be on SH30".

He said he hoped the driver of the vehicle would pull over and call the fire service themselves to let them know the location.

"We're stuck. We've gone for a search, and nothing's found at this stage."

A police spokesperson said police were notified of a truck on fire at 4.58pm.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was reported to be a freight truck and was said to be heading towards Tokoroa from Rotorua.

Police were en route.

More to come.