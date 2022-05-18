Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu early this morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu early this morning. Photo / NZME

A crash reportedly involving two logging trucks and a car brought down powerlines south of Rotorua this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on State Highway 38, Rerewhakaaitu, between Okaro and Rotomahana Rd, around 3.50am.

This section of SH38 is currently closed and diversion is in place via Old Waiotapu Rd.

"It appears to have involved a couple of logging trucks and another vehicle. Powerlines are reported to be down," the police spokeswoman said.

St John said one was in a moderate condition and two suffered minor injuries.

One was taken to Rotorua Hospital.



SH38 SOUTH OF ROTORUA - 6:15AM

Due to a serious crash, #SH38 is CLOSED between Okara Rd and Rerewhakaaitu Rd in Waimangu. Allow extra time for a 20 to 40 min detour via Old Waiotapu Rd and #SH5. ^LB pic.twitter.com/qkH313sSsF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 18, 2022

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances from Rotorua and one from Kaingaroa were sent to the scene.

19/05/22 03:51: Traffic incident in Rerewhakaaitu. 3 patients treated 1 patient transported to Rotorua Hospital. For more details refer to Police . https://t.co/McKmm5U7iB — St John (@StJohnAlerts) May 18, 2022

"The crash involved empty logging trucks and a car. The car went down a bank and a power pole was taken out. There were no people trapped and crews assisted with traffic management."

According to Unison around 300 customers are without power but it should be fully restored by 1pm.