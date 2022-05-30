Police were called to the scene about 5.15am. Photo / NZME

A crash between a motorcycle and a car has closed State Highway 2 near Matata in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash just south of Caverhill Rd about 5.15am.

SH2 is blocked and under traffic management while emergency services attend, he said.

One person has been taken to hospital and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH2 between Pacific Coast Highway and SH34 in Matata is closed. Waka Kotahi advises people to delay their journey or use an alternative route.