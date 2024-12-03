Last year’s Fill the Bus campaign collected $26,000 worth of food – the second year in a row that a record had been set for the event.

This year it is hoped it will be broken a third time.

It would also be The Hits Rotorua radio announcer Paul Hickey’s 10th time leading the campaign.

When asked what the milestone meant, he said the first year was “overwhelming”.

“And it still is, the generosity and spirit shown by everybody makes it a really special day to be part of.”

He said he had only received positive feedback from the community.

“There’s always new businesses getting involved and new coordinators at schools who are just as passionate to help out. But, some previous contributors have opted out this year, because of the strains they are under personally, and we totally understand that.”

Fill the Bus is part of the six-week Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army foodbank, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM.

One thing Hickey noticed had changed over the past 10 years was the wider acceptance of what the Salvation Army foodbank did for the community.

“A perceived stigma that may have been there has largely gone, whether that is as a person donating, or someone asking for and receiving the help.

“And I especially hope that we are helping to build that sense of giving and community within the children at our schools who play a massive part in the day.”

Hickey said people could expect “lots of fun and smiles, and a sense of achievement”.

“Any donation helps, whether it is one can or 10 packets, so we’d love to see you at our stops around the city.”

Rotorua Daily Post editor Kim Gillespie said Rotorua had a proud tradition of coming to the party for those in need.

”It’s a highlight every year to see the community’s generosity in action.”

Gillespie paid tribute to Hickey who had driven the Fill the Bus fundraising effort for the past 10 years.

”Paul’s tireless efforts are an inspiration.”





The appeal comes as the Salvation Army reported referrals for its services had more than doubled in a year.

Rotorua community ministries manager Darnielle Hoods previously said referrals of people for all Salvation Army community services had risen from 1701 between January and November last year, to 3752 in the same period this year.

The 2023 Christmas Appeal raised a record $94,409.30 for the foodbank in cash and food donations, valued at $2.50 each.

Hoods said they hoped to break their record again this year.

Jo Raphael is a Regional Content Leader for NZME. She has been a journalist for 19 years, working for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.