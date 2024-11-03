He said locals were “up in arms” describing the police action as “absolutely hopeless”, despite the local roads being “torn up”.

He said they thought police were meant to be “getting tough and clamping down on gangs’ notorious belligerent and intimidating behaviour”.

He said since Friday locals in the area had “endured” more than 500 gang members paying their respects, including those from the Mongrel Mob, Filthy Few, Black Power and Headhunters.

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua police area commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika told the Rotorua Daily Post police were monitoring the teen’s tangi.

“Police are maintaining a visible presence as Ngongotahā sees an increased presence of gang members paying their respects.”

He said police were aware of the activity seen in the video on Friday and had since reiterated their clear expectations.

“This activity has not continued in following days. Police recognise the right for people to grieve, however, we must also ensure the law is upheld and others in the community can be and feel safe.”

Ngawhika said police were in close contact with the family who had set clear expectations for gang members planning to attend the tangi.

“Police have also engaged with gang leaders to communicate our expectations about the behaviour of those attending.”

A range of police staff will be deployed tomorrow to monitor the funeral procession.

“Our expectations are very clear – we have zero tolerance for unlawful behaviour. If people choose to drive poorly or engage in disorderly behaviour, they can expect follow-up enforcement action.”

Ngawhika said police encouraged the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to them so they could take action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now or report other matters to police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

The crash

Ngawhika said last week police spotted a vehicle of interest about 11.30am on Thursday on Haupapa St and signalled for the driver to stop.

The car sped off and police pursued it. It collided with another vehicle on Vaughan Rd in Ōwhata.

The teen, who was driving the fleeing vehicle, died at the scene while his passenger received minor injuries and was taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, and dash cam footage from the area at the time.

Tributes flow

Hundreds of tributes have been posted on social media about the teen who died.

Many described him as being cheeky but loving and respectful. One person said he was a “bright light when we saw your beautiful handsome face with the most cheekiest smile”.

The Rotorua Daily Post approached his family for comment.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.