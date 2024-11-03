Police say they won’t tolerate allegedly unlawful behaviour from gang members gathering near Rotorua for the funeral of a teen who died following a police pursuit on Thursday.
The teen’s name has not yet been released by police. The Rotorua Daily Post understands he is closely linked to gangs through his family members.
A Ngongotahā resident has told the Rotorua Daily Post the community was fearful of what will happen tomorrow at the teen’s tangi following unruly gang behaviour when the teen’s body was taken to a family member’s home near Ngongotahā on Friday.
A video given to the Rotorua Daily Post showed the teen’s body being transported near Ngongotahā amid a procession of cars that were being driven while doing burnouts and with drivers displaying unruly behaviour.
The resident said police were driving alongside the procession but did nothing to stop the allegedly unlawful activity.