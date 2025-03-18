For the first six weeks of her life, Ronald McDonald House Charities provided a crucial support system, offering accommodation and resources so her parents could focus on her recovery without needing to find housing away from home.

They are just one example of a family benefiting from the service.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is now calling on New Zealanders to “go the distance” and for families like Emma’s who need hospital care, the statement said.

The organisation is bringing back its annual House to House (H2H) challenge. Families across New Zealand travel on average 210km from their house to a Ronald McDonald House to be close to their child receiving life-saving hospital treatment.

The campaign encouraged Kiwis to go the distance in their own way – whether that is cycling, running, swimming or walking 210km, 21km or even 2.1km while raising funds.

Emma Barber and her family are thankful for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Photo / Supplied

Over Emma’s first year, the family returned to Ronald McDonald House Charities multiple times for emergencies and routine care.

Jacinda Barber said one of the most memorable stays was during Emma’s first Christmas – and their first as parents.

She said they transformed this difficult time into a magical experience, complete with festive decorations, a sack of goodies for Emma, and a holiday meal prepared by volunteers bringing a sense of normality and warmth during a challenging period.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities house became like a second home or refuge.

Jacinda Barber said without it, the additional financial and emotional strain would have been unimaginable.

Ronald McDonald House Charities chief executive Wayne Howett said he was proud to bring H2H back for another year to raise vital funds.

“House to House is more than just a fundraiser – it’s an opportunity to physically go the distance for families who need our help, and to walk in their shoes so to speak.

“Every step taken, every kilometre covered, helps us provide families with free accommodation, meals, and crucial emotional support while their child receives medical care. Plus, you can clock up some exercise while doing good, that’s double the brownie points.”

People wanting to sign up are encouraged to go to housetohouse.org.nz.