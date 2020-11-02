Rotorua family go extra spooky mile for Halloween

Trick-or-treaters in Rotorua were treated to a spooky surprise on Saturday.

Each year, residents in Selwyn Heights who want to participate are included on a trick-or-treat trail for local children to visit.

This year, the Baldwin family went the extra mile and created a Halloween maze, full of all sorts of spooky and scary surprises, for visitors to walk through.

Derek Baldwin's said his 5-year-old daughter went on the Halloween trail last year and wanted their house to be included this time around.

"She wanted to do it from home and give lollies out, so we did," he said.

"She loved it. I wouldn't have a clue how many people came through but it was pretty constant for the three hours it was on."

A Rotorua family created a home made spooky maze for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Photo / Supplied

Baldwin said all the children who came through the maze loved it, even if it got the adrenaline pumping for some.

"There was screaming and all sorts, it was pretty cool. My partner did most of it and I just put it all together, a little maze through the gazebo."