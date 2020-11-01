Timber industry leader named Rotorua Westpac Business Person of the Year

Red Stag Timber general manager Tim Rigter ( second from left) flanked by his wife Sandra Kai Fong, chief executive Marty Verry and Lyn Verry. Photo / Michelle Cutelli Photography

Tim Rigter's Business Person of the Year award came as such a shock he hadn't prepared a speech and didn't even wear a tie.

Rigter, the general manager of Red Stag Timber, was named the Rotorua Westpac Business Person of the Year award winner at the Rotorua Events Centre on Saturday night.

"I was very shocked. At the time I was at the back of the Events Centre in the bathroom area and was dressed casually. I hadn't even worn a tie," Rigter said.

"When I realised what was going on I had to walk promptly to the stage. I had no speech prepared and I pretty much had to think what to say on my feet. I'm sure I could have said a few more things, and thanked more people.

"But it's a wonderful surprise," he said

The business awards are delivered annually by the Rotorua Business Chamber of Commerce with a total of 10 awards handed out this year.

A humble Rigter said the award came out of the blue and it was still sinking in.

Neither he and Red Staff Timber did not entered the awards this year due to the extra demands on the company due to Covid-19, which made the win sweeter.

Rigter has clocked up more than three decades in the industry, including 22 years at Red Stag Timber, a company owned by Marty Verry and Louise Dinmore.

Red Stag Timber is known as the world's most advanced sawmill and the first super-mill in the Southern Hemisphere.

In 2003 it nearly went bust but Rigter said things turned around when the Verry family took over. He said since then the company's performance and fortunes had gone from strength to strength.

Asked the secret to his success as one of Rotorua's top business leader, Rigter said it was a combination of factors but at the heart of all was the people he worked with.

"It's using all the industry knowledge I've gained over the years, having a clear vision and direction to take the business and having built a strong team around me."

Rigter said this award may have his name on but it was also in recognition of the company's successes thanks to all the company's motivated staff.

"It's all about our people, including my senior management team and from our production staff right down to our cleaners, who all play their part in our achievements.

"You can't do what you do without the support of amazing staff."

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said Rigter rightly deserved this award.

In terms of the award criteria, Rigter "ticked all the boxes," he said.

"Tim is the sort of leader who flies under the radar. He just gets on with what he does best under the radar and without seeking the limelight.

"He is a very quiet, capable excellent leader and because of his great people skills, he's very popular with staff. And also well-liked and respected in the Rotorua community.

Rigter was also a supporter of various community organisations and charities, he said.

The winners:

Build Back Better Award Waimangu Volcanic Valley

Employer of the Year Award Watchdog Security

Bilingual Business Award Kotihi Reo Consultants

Environmental Sustainability Award Lux Organics

Special Award: Chamber Commendation Award Kaitiaki Adventures

Essential Business of the Year Award Rotorua Airport Limited

Community Support/Care Award Piripoho Service

NZME People's Choice Award Rotovegas Boxing Gym

Rotorua Lakes Council Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua Award Rotorua Lakeside Concert Charitable Trust

Red Stag Rotorua Business Person of the Year Award Tim Rigter, General Manager at Red Stag Timber