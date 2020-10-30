CBD security: Inner-city businesses 'stoked' with Rotorua Lakes Council Safe City Guardians walk-back

Sarah Pearson. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Tri-bloody-umphant".

That sums up how many inner-city business owners feel about a Rotorua Lakes Council u-turn yesterday that saw the return of CBD security in Rotorua, reinstating patrols and Safe City Guardians' security duties after pressure from the public.

On October 6 the council announced the Safe City Guardians would become less security-focused, taking on a more "ambassadorial" role, and security patrols by council contractor Watchdog would be wound down.

Honeycomb Hair and Beauty on Tutanekai St owner Sarah Pearson had expressed dismay earlier this week about that decision, and was joined by other retailers who said they felt less safe as a result.

On Friday, Pearson said the reinstatement was "friggen awesome" and she felt "tri-bloody-umphant".

"It's about time they start to listen to business owners. We need to encourage tourists to look at the tulips but there aren't going to be any tulips because people pick them … if there's no bloody security. Who are we meant to call? Ghostbusters?"

Reg Hennessy of Hennessy's Irish Bar said he had been surprised business owners weren't informed of the initial decision.

He said his business did not often use the guardians but was aware many smaller retailers found them "particularly helpful".

Hennessy said in his opinion the council may have been "too quick to act" to roll back the services earlier in the month.

Reg Hennessy. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I challenge the council and the Government to sit down and get a plan sorted out for all our people."

McLeods Booksellers assistant manager Gaby West said it was a "good thing" that the inner-city security measures were reinstated.

"A lot of retailers don't want to bother the police about minor issues. It's good to have a visible presence of somebody who can step in."

Hello World Travel Rotorua owner Deborah Kay said she was "rapt" and it was "absolutely the right decision".

She had needed to call on the guardians "many times" and while crime had dropped following the Covid-19 lockdown, it had started to increase again.

"The undesirables are back.

"If we can have some control in the city, even better."

Deborah Kay. Photo / Andrew Warner

Backdoor manager Christina Ranga said she was "absolutely stoked" at the decision.

She said it was "sad" the council did not appear to have communicated with businesses about the change "as we have to deal with it on a daily basis".

House of Elliott Hairdressing owner Craig Elliott said he was "very relieved common sense has prevailed".

Steiners Interiors owner Mike Steiner said he welcomed the move but it was a "sad indictment" that the security was required in the city.

He said a more comprehensive inter-agency approach was needed to combat the issues.

"It's not a good use of money, but it's a necessary use of money."

The council put the cost of contractors VR Security and Watchdog had been $409,000 for the 2019/20 financial year, and the cost of the Safe City Guardians was about $50,500 for the same period.

On Friday, council operations manager Jocelyn Mikaere said she expected the cost of the service to be similar to last year.

"These costs will come out of existing budgets," Mikaere said.

"As we move into the summer months, we will continue to monitor trends in the CBD and adapt our response accordingly."

Asked what the council would have saved had the service been permanently axed, Mikaere said that estimation would depend on "what level of service [is] required throughout the coming year".

Asked for the council's response to comments from business owners that the council had not consulted with them over the change to the level of security service, Mikaere said the council had made a decision "at an operational level" and would be "looking at better ways to engage with the inner-city community going forward as we establish what levels of service are required."