The survey is conducted every six months to gather regular feedback on the state of the Rotorua economy. Photo / NZME

Rotorua businesses are urged to participate in the latest survey on the state of the local economy.

The Rotorua Business Pulse survey, jointly run by RotoruaNZ and the Rotorua Business Chamber, is conducted every six months to gather regular feedback on the state of the local economy from the perspective of business owners.

The initial survey in July involved 79 business owners, chief executives and general managers with skilled staff shortage and increased costs the biggest concerns raised.

Rotorua NZ research and insights manager, Justin Kimberley, said they were able to gain an in-depth understanding of the main priorities and issues for the local business community following the success of the initial survey.

"Key themes in the survey highlighted challenges around inflation and workforce accompanied with a strong sense of optimism," he said.

It was anticipated the next survey would hold particular interest given the upcoming local elections.

"We've added in a new set of questions into the survey so that the business community has the opportunity to make their priorities clear to the incoming council," Kimberley said.



"The results will also enable businesses to better understand how their business outlook compares to the rest of Rotorua across key areas such as staffing, business performance and investments."

The results of the survey will then be used by RotoruaNZ and the chamber to identify areas for support and advocacy, and will also be shared with the wider business community at an event in December.

Business owners, chief executives, general managers or similar are encouraged to sign up to receive the next survey online here.