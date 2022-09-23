Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais

OPINION

Rotorua tourism, accommodation and hospitality operators believe the Government has damaged the city's image and has not done enough to fix the "mess" it created. They were responding to comments made by Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson who said the Government was taking concerns about emergency housing in Rotorua motels "very, very seriously".



Read the full story here: Rotorua tourism operators want Government fix for 'brand damage'



Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or rotoruadailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Reputations take decades to build but as we've seen can be destroyed in two years.

- Sh S

There is no doubt that Rotorua's brand image has been severely tarnished as a result of the Government's disastrous emergency housing policy. Within our own circle of friends and family, there is a negative attitude towards Rotorua which didn't exist before with most stating they have now ruled it out as a family holiday destination.

- Dean R

Another problem Central Government has not fixed, imagine a separate health system and Three Waters to come.

- Graham C

To fix it will require, in 2023 for people to vote responsibly and that is not for this current ideological self-righteous Government. Never have so few created so much damage for so many. Take a bow, Labour.

- Mark C

Dear Mr Robertson, why don't you spend a week in a mixed-use motel in Rotorua so that you can experience what life there now is like for both tourists and emergency housing tenants? This experience might give you some sense of the reality of the situation and enable you to develop a realistic approach to addressing the problems there.

- Robert B

Zero consequences for this useless Government.

- James C

Rotorua has sadly seen its wonderful reputation destroyed and I have every sympathy for the residents of Rotorua, but why stop there this government has managed to destroy most of life in NZ.

- David J

Rotorua = dumping ground. I live here and it's gone downhill in the last three years and it is not just Covid. In my view, the Government doesn't have anywhere else to dump people so they will be staying there until a change in government. I have work colleagues who have come down and said they won't be staying here again. Day visits perhaps, but never staying again. Thanks, Labour.

- Hamish C



- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz