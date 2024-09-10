“The woman and two men were so brave ... I am forever grateful, you risked being attacked yourselves to rescue me.”

It comes after a Rotorua man said he was attacked by three dogs when he was walking home on Sunset Rd about two months ago.

‘I was screaming hoping someone would come help me.’

The woman told the Rotorua Daily Post she was walking to work when the “horrific” attack happened.

She saw a dog in front of her looking “frightened and confused”.

When the dog saw her, it “ran straight at me latching its teeth into my arm”, she said.

“The dog kept ripping into my arm, I wasn’t sure how deep but could see my puffer jacket getting ripped to shreds ...

“I was hitting the dog as hard as I could with my bag and it let go but then came round to bite into my other arm where it did the most damage.

“I was screaming hoping someone would come help me.”

She said two more dogs came from the same property and attacked her.

“It was like they were taking turns, biting into my arms and lower legs. It felt like [an] eternity. While they kept at me, I kept at them in total survival mode trying to fend them off.”

The woman said she had a hardcover book and a full bottle of water in her bag and used it to “defend” herself and “clobber the dogs”.

The woman was walking on Sunset Rd when she was attacked by dogs. Photo / Ben Fraser

“There was no way those vicious animals were getting at my neck and face. One got as close as my breast, leaving bite marks and bruises.”

She said three people came to help her but did not recall how they managed to get the dogs away.

“I just remember two men and a really lovely woman who just put her arm around me and took me aside ... "

One of them called 111 and Animal Control, she said.

The woman was taken to Rotorua Hospital - where she had “wonderful care” - and had surgery to clean and stitch the wounds on her forearms and lower legs.

She was discharged on September 5 and was recovering at home.

‘I don’t want this happening to anyone else’

The woman said Animal Control visited her the day after the attack and took her statement. She was later told the dogs had been “destroyed”.

“I’m just glad those three dogs ... and cannot do this to anyone else.”

She said the attack “should never have happened”.

“Footpaths and walkways are for people to walk on without the fear of being attacked. I want to be able to freely walk around my community and know I can, and be safe, and so does everyone.”

She said her scars would give her the “will and determination” to fight for dog owners to take responsibility for their animals and in her view, stronger enforcement of dog control regulations.

“I don’t want this happening to anyone else.”

The woman said she wished she could thank her rescuers in person. One of the men gave her husband his card but it was given to the police.

Council responds

In a statement, a Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson confirmed all three dogs involved had been euthanised “with the full co-operation of the owner”.

“An active investigation is under way. The dogs’ owner has been made aware ...”

The spokesperson said the dogs were registered for the 2023/2024 registration year but registration had not been completed for the 2024/2025 year, with the due date being June 30.

