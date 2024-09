Young Kiwis show signs of financial resilience, East Coast iwi gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae and work gets under way to reopen Cathedral Cove.

A person has been badly injured by dogs in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 3pm today after a person was seriously injured by three dogs on Sunset Rd.

“Police have spoken to the dogs’ owner and Animal Control has been notified,” she said.

The spokeswoman said no further information was available at this stage.