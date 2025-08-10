Advertisement
Rotorua doctor calls for social media ban for under-16s amid safety concerns

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

In May, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the Government is making work on restrictions to social media for New Zealanders under the age of 16 part of its official programme. Video / NZ Herald

A Rotorua paediatrician says she wants people under 16 banned from having social media because she sees the mental and physical damage it causes.

Dr Aimee Kettoola supports a national lobby group that is pushing for legislative change to ban popular social media apps as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

