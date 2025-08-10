She did not want the next generation to face the same difficulties.
“One of the most pivotal things that will change our culture is to get them off social media. They are not developed to deal with the barrage of imagery they are being fed.”
She said removing a small percentage from using social media led to them being socially isolated, so the only answer was legislative change.
Kettoola backed the lobby group B416’s campaign advocating for digital age protections.
Recent figures obtained by B416 under the Official Information Act showed there had been 2109 Harmful Digital Communications Act cases involving people under 16 since the act came into force in 2015.
The act covers serious online harm, including emotional abuse, privacy breaches and sharing intimate images without consent.
In the Bay of Plenty, there have been 109 complaints under the act.
Nationally, nearly 900 children were recorded as offenders under the act. Few cases made it to court, with a majority handled informally, often through warnings or alternative action, the Official Information Act data showed.
Only one Bay of Plenty case led to a conviction and sentence, one other was dismissed when the offender completed diversion and another case did not proceed.
All others did not result in court action. Nationally, 104 cases resulted in court action since 2015.
B416 spokeswoman Dr Samantha Marsh, from the University of Auckland, said the figures reflected a system failing to keep pace with the scale of harm.
“We don’t let 12-year-olds into nightclubs. Why are we letting them into algorithm-driven digital environments that are designed to manipulate and addict?”
B416 is calling for a minimum age of 16 for access to social media, alongside stronger enforcement, platform accountability and education.