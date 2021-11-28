Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: The Warehouse Rotorua gets behind appeal

The Warehouse Rotorua's (from left) Keri Tekurapa, Reileen Taki, and store manager Yana Griffits are full of festive cheer. Photo / Shauni James

The Warehouse Rotorua is helping wrap up Christmas this year for families in need. The local store has donated 435 items of wrapping paper and Christmas decorations to the local Salvation Army Foodbank.

The Foodbank will use that paper to wrap up donated gifts for those less fortunate and spread some festive cheer. The annual event is run in conjunction with The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

Non-perishable food donations are also welcome until December 18 to boost the coffers and help the Foodbank continue its work through until next year.

The Warehouse Rotorua store manager Yana Griffits said the Salvation Army did incredible work in the community.

"They are always ready and willing to lend a hand and support those who find themselves in position where they need help.

"It has been a hard year and our team wanted to support The Salvation Army's work however we could, to help make Christmas special for people."

She said the team was pleased to be able to provide gift wrap and decorations to support the Christmas appeal this year.

Any gifts donated will be given to families for their children.

Gifts should be brought in unwrapped. This enables parents to wrap up the presents themselves.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated will be used to buy more food.

Griffits said, "It's a wonderful initiative that will benefit so many people and it's great to see the community getting behind it".

Last year's appeal raised donations to the total value of $64,984.90. Those donations helped more than 300 families at Christmas and ensured the Salvation Army could help more families year-round.

After its roaring success last year, another The Hits Fill the Bus event will take place on Tuesday December 7. The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned goods.

Keep an eye on The Hits Rotorua website and Facebook page for more information and the schedule.