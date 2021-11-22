Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal: More than 1000 donations in first week

An average of more than 100 items are being donated to the Salvation Army foodbank every day this Christmas appeal.

As of yesterday, the 10th day of the Rotorua Daily Post annual Christmas appeal, 1278 items had been donated.

The Rotorua Daily Post, with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launched its annual Christmas appeal to raise food and money for the local Salvation Army foodbank on November 13.

Until December 18, the team will be seeking non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army Foodbank continue its work throughout the Christmas period and into next year.

Kylie Overbye, Rotorua Salvation Army Corps officer said "this is a great start to the appeal".

Overbye said Covid-19 had made donations that much more important. The cost of living had increased and holding down a job had become difficult during the pandemic.

"The donors I've spoken to in the past week while they kindly give every year, acknowledge this year feels a bit different. There's a deeper heartfelt concern for people affected by the challenges Covid has presented our community right at this moment in time, and an understanding of how important it is to help each other where we can through this uncertain space we find ourselves in."

Overbye said the Salvation Army food parcels were filling up with different foods.

"Thankfully we are receiving a balanced variety of food items coming in, and that is great. This gives us the opportunity to have a good variety of foods for the parcels. Non-perishable food items are encouraged. This will stretch meals further for families when the fresh perishable items run low."

The Warehouse has donated Christmas items such as wrapping paper to the appeal.

Last year's appeal raised $64,984.90, helping more than 300 families at Christmas time and helped the Salvation Army give to families all year round.