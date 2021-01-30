Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal final tally revealed

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye in the foodbank. Photo / File

Christmas holiday generosity has meant hundreds of needy families will benefit from the work the Salvation Army does this year.

In the six-week lead up to Christmas, the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal saw non-perishable food and monetary donations roll in.

An initial tally just before Christmas put the total value of donations at $57,365.80.

Now we can reveal the total has risen to $64,984.90 due to last-minute donations.

The donations helped more than 300 families at Christmas and will ensure the Salvation Army can help more families year-round.

The final tally also just pipped the 2019 tally of $64,145.20.

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Kylie Overbye said the donations made a huge difference in its ability to sustain ample provisions for those in need throughout the year.

"Given the uncertainty and concerns around Covid that linger and the impacts we are now beginning to see from last year it is helpful to have enough stock at the ready should the situation change for the community.

"These provisions also enable us to support other food providers and agencies from time to time in the community."

She said the canned foods and easy meals were particularly useful as sometimes people's cooking facilities were limited.

"It is great when we can provide some food for meals that can be easily prepared in one pot or a microwave, and also the raw ingredients like flour, sugar, oil and eggs are always great as it can help families make food go further with a little creativity and baking skills."

She encouraged people to ask for help sooner rather than later in order to recover quicker.

In 2019, the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank gave out 446 food parcels to people in need.

Last year, the number distributed was twice that - 1062 by the first week of November.

Of those, 684 families or clients received food for the first time. In comparison, in 2019, there were 267 first-timers.