Performing Arts Charitable Trust, Arts in Schools, 2021. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua creatives can be given a helping hand with lifting the community's spirit through the arts thanks to funding.

Creative New Zealand has increased funding for the current Rotorua District Creative Communities Scheme round, meaning $48,500 is available to support Rotorua arts initiatives.

Applications are being sought for this funding round, which closes on March 6.

Julie Parsons, Rotorua Creative Communities Scheme administrator, hopes creatives will use their resourcefulness to come up with a wide range of arts activities that will be able to take place in Rotorua this year in spite of Covid-19.



"We know creativity makes a real difference to people's day-to-day lives.

"With the impact of Covid-19, no time is more important to increase enjoyment than now.

"This is a real opportunity for creatives to help lift our community by helping them to participate in the arts."



The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) provides funding to local arts projects so that all New Zealanders can be involved in, support or attend a wide range of events including dance, literature, Māori arts, crafts, film, music, Pacific arts, theatre and visual arts.

The scheme does not provide grants to projects where the purpose is fundraising.

Rotorua Potters Group, Teracotta Head by Nicola Wright 2021. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua Potters Group used their recent grant to run public pottery experiences and exhibit the results of their year's labour.

The Performing Arts Charitable Trust took the arts out to 3500 students in 10 schools. During three workshops at each school students were able to learn and participate in performing arts, dance being the most requested discipline.

Applications must be for arts projects which have not yet started (must start after April 1, 2022) and which will be completed within 12 months of receiving funding.

Parsons advises applicants to apply early in the planning phase, as later applications mean expenses already incurred are ineligible.

Previous applicants are welcome to apply, but will only be considered if their end-of-project accountability reports have been received.

On Tuesday, February 8, 12pm to 2pm, interested groups are invited to a drop-in session about the Creative Communities Scheme.

Parsons will be available to answer any questions about types of events, timing of projects and offer assistance about what is expected during the application process.

This free event will take place in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri. Vaccine passes will be required.

Applications can be completed online or downloaded from www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/creativecommunities. Completed applications should be emailed to Julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz by March 6, or posted to Julie Parsons at Rotorua Lakes Council, Private Bag 3029, Rotorua, 3046.