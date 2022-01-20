Lakes Performing Arts Centre's 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' cast having fun in rehearsals. Photo / Supplied

An enthusiastic cast of young people are excited to bring Lakes Performing Arts Centre's next production to life onstage, and it's been a long road getting to showtime.

The centre's take on the iconic show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be held at the Harvest Centre, with dates throughout February 4 to February 19.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre owner Natasha Benfell says this show is a hit Lloyd-Webber stage musical based on the Old Testament story of the youngest son of Jacob, who tells of his betrayal by his jealous brothers and of his being sold into slavery.

She says Joseph has prophetic dreams and these land him in and out of trouble. His perseverance and faith in his gift help him to survive.

"This is a timeless story with some really good messages.

"Self-belief, determination, forgiveness and compassion. All things that in a time like this we need to remember."



The show has a cast of about 30 actors, singers and dancers.

Rehearsals started in May of 2021 for a proposed October season. However, with the Covid lockdowns, it meant that rehearsals have been picked up and put down throughout the year, Natasha says.

"It is a tragic tale but not unique, with a number of different events and performances having to postpone or cancel."



She says many people will remember Joseph from not only the stage show but the movie adaptation too, and will instantly remember the tunes and how magical this show is.

"Some may even remember the performance with Rob Guest and Robert Young as Pharaoh, that almost seems like a lifetime ago.

"We would love to have the community's support with this show. We postponed to allow time for other productions to go ahead post-lockdown.

"We really felt the backing of the community when we made that decision and we hope now more than ever Rotorua will be able to get in behind us."



Natasha says it is so important that young performers get some stage time.

"They need to get used to being on stage, making mistakes, learning and growing.

"It is a huge boost for their self-confidence to be able to participate in live performance, no matter what size the audience.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that our young performers feel supported and encouraged.

"Many of these students have dealt with so much disappointment with Covid restrictions, and it is important for their wellbeing just as much as ours to be able to express themselves through their art."



Ticket prices are $14.50 to $28.00, with children, student and senior prices.

Natasha says they have worked to make these prices as affordable as possible, and tickets can be bought through Eventbrite.



The role of Joseph is being brought to life on stage by 16-year-old Logan Potae.

He says rehearsals have been going well, and although the show was postponed, he says a good thing about this was that they had become closer as a cast from spending more time together.

Logan is very excited to be playing the role of Joseph.

"It's such an iconic role to take on because so many different people have played it. Having your own take on the character is quite cool."

He says the show brings a sense of unity and is a fun one.

Logan has been taking part in musical theatre for about six years.

He says probably one of the most memorable roles he has done in the past is Donkey in Shrek Jnr.

When asked what it is he enjoys about theatre, Logan said, "It's being able to express yourself and have fun with like-minded people who find enjoyment in the same thing".

The details

- What: LPAC's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

- When: Dates throughout February 4 to February 19

- Where: Harvest Centre, 324 Malfroy Rd

- Tickets and show dates: www.eventbrite.co.nz, $14.50 to $28