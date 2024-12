Labour leader Chris Hipkins rules out support for Aukus, and bus drivers assaulted in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Two rescue helicopters have been called to serious crash near Rotorua.

A police spokesman said they were called to a one-vehicle crash on Hamurana Rd, near the intersection with Kaska Rd about 1pm.

“A vehicle has crashed into a culvert. Two people are reported to have serious injuries,” he said.

Hamurana Rd is closed with diversions in place at Turner and Kaska Rds and motorists should expect delays.