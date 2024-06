Police are investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian. Photo / NZME

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition yesterday after a collision between a car and a pedestrian, police say.

A police media statement yesterday said the incident happened about 1.50pm on Ngongotaha Rd/SH36 near Taui St.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place yesterday afternoon. The road has since reopened.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, the statement said.