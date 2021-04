Emergency services have been called to a crash on Waimungu Rd near Rotorua. Photo / File

A car has reportedly gone off the road near a cliffside near Rotorua.

Emergency services - police, ambulance and fire - were called to Waimungu Rd just after 5pm, a police spokeswoman said.

Police were still en route to the scene so details about what was happening or whether anyone was injured were not confirmed.

The incident was between State Highway 5 and Okaro Rd.