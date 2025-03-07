Lachie Stevens-McNab in the Crankworx Whipoff event at Skyline Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo / Clint Trahan
The winners of the crowd-pleasing Whip Off Championships were in high spirits as the sun set on day two of the Rotorua Crankworx World Cup.
Thursday’s gold medals went to Kirsten Van Horne (Canada) and Edie Reynolds (United States), silver for Emma Olofsson (Sweden) and Andy Lehman (United Kingdom), and bronze medals for Janelle Soukup (US) and Dan Booker (Australia).
Rotorua’s champion mountain biker Lachie Stevens McNab did not place in the whip off event but did share a special moment with his brother, Sterling Stevens McNab.
Both riders took to the track in succession, sending their whips into the Rotorua skyline just before sunset.
Day three kicked off at 6am on Friday for the young pump track competitors going for the Under 15s title.
Parents who let their young riders take off school to compete told the Rotorua Daily Post the Rotorua Crankworx event gave young people the chance to connect with international riders, and create long-lasting friendships.
Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, ranked first in the under 15 final, with her two close friends Charlie Kircaldie, 13, ranking second and Maddy Newcombe, 12, finishing third.
All three represented Aotearoa-based women’s riding group Mud Maidens.