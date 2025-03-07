John Paul College Year 9 students, Keira Burborough-Murphy,13, and Charlie Kircaldie, 13, during the Pump Track Under 15 final at the Crankworx World Tour, 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Parents who let their young riders take off school to compete told the Rotorua Daily Post the Rotorua Crankworx event gave young people the chance to connect with international riders, and create long-lasting friendships.

Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, ranked first in the under 15 final, with her two close friends Charlie Kircaldie, 13, ranking second and Maddy Newcombe, 12, finishing third.

All three represented Aotearoa-based women’s riding group Mud Maidens.

Burborough-Murphy, 13, said the morning races were, “fun”.

“It’s a bit scary, but it’s fun with them”.

Tauranga Boys' College rider Timothy Creswell, 13, placed second in the Pump Track Under 15 finals behind Harper Lock of New Plymouth.

Young Mud Maidens from left: Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, Charlie Kirkcaldie,13, and Maddy Newcombe after completing the Under 13 Pump Track event on Friday morning during the Crankworx World Tour 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

“It’s been amazing so far, we had air downhill and dual slalom yesterday.”

He got to skip school to compete but he was looking forward to the weekend when his mates would join him.

“We love what we do, for the pump track you race around the course and try to get the fastest time - you can’t pedal though, it’s all pumping because we don’t have chains,” he said.

Creswell said riding was an adrenaline rush.

“You’ve just gotta go and give it everything you got.”

He will also compete in the Under 15s RockShox Kārearea Downhill MTB race on Friday afternoon.

Tauranga Boy's College rider, Timothy Creswell, 13, won his semi final race against Auckland rider Henry Cossey, 13, at the Under 15 Pump Track event. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Event director Ariki Tibble said the slopestyle and the pump track events were two crowd favourites, and he looked forward to the Rotorua Roulette event on Saturday.

The Rotorua Roulette jam session aimed to impress judges and the crowd while competing for cash and a chance to be selected for the “head-to-head finals”.

Friday was the last day locals could attend the festival free, but event organisers said there were still opportunities for volunteers to get involved - with perks on offer.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email rotoruavolunteer@gmail.com.

Spectator tickets were available through the Crankworx website.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.