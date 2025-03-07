Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Rotorua Crankworx: Young riders excel in Under 15 pump track finals

Aleyna Martinez
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Lachie Stevens-McNab in the Crankworx Whipoff event at Skyline Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo / Clint Trahan

Lachie Stevens-McNab in the Crankworx Whipoff event at Skyline Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo / Clint Trahan

The winners of the crowd-pleasing Whip Off Championships were in high spirits as the sun set on day two of the Rotorua Crankworx World Cup.

Thursday’s gold medals went to Kirsten Van Horne (Canada) and Edie Reynolds (United States), silver for Emma Olofsson (Sweden) and Andy Lehman (United Kingdom), and bronze medals for Janelle Soukup (US) and Dan Booker (Australia).

Rotorua’s champion mountain biker Lachie Stevens McNab did not place in the whip off event but did share a special moment with his brother, Sterling Stevens McNab.

Both riders took to the track in succession, sending their whips into the Rotorua skyline just before sunset.

Day three kicked off at 6am on Friday for the young pump track competitors going for the Under 15s title.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
John Paul College Year 9 students, Keira Burborough-Murphy,13, and Charlie Kircaldie, 13, during the Pump Track Under 15 final at the Crankworx World Tour, 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
John Paul College Year 9 students, Keira Burborough-Murphy,13, and Charlie Kircaldie, 13, during the Pump Track Under 15 final at the Crankworx World Tour, 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Parents who let their young riders take off school to compete told the Rotorua Daily Post the Rotorua Crankworx event gave young people the chance to connect with international riders, and create long-lasting friendships.

Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, ranked first in the under 15 final, with her two close friends Charlie Kircaldie, 13, ranking second and Maddy Newcombe, 12, finishing third.

All three represented Aotearoa-based women’s riding group Mud Maidens.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Burborough-Murphy, 13, said the morning races were, “fun”.

“It’s a bit scary, but it’s fun with them”.

Tauranga Boys' College rider Timothy Creswell, 13, placed second in the Pump Track Under 15 finals behind Harper Lock of New Plymouth.

Young Mud Maidens from left: Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, Charlie Kirkcaldie,13, and Maddy Newcombe after completing the Under 13 Pump Track event on Friday morning during the Crankworx World Tour 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
Young Mud Maidens from left: Keira Burborough-Murphy, 13, Charlie Kirkcaldie,13, and Maddy Newcombe after completing the Under 13 Pump Track event on Friday morning during the Crankworx World Tour 2025. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

“It’s been amazing so far, we had air downhill and dual slalom yesterday.”

He got to skip school to compete but he was looking forward to the weekend when his mates would join him.

“We love what we do, for the pump track you race around the course and try to get the fastest time - you can’t pedal though, it’s all pumping because we don’t have chains,” he said.

Creswell said riding was an adrenaline rush.

“You’ve just gotta go and give it everything you got.”

He will also compete in the Under 15s RockShox Kārearea Downhill MTB race on Friday afternoon.

Tauranga Boy's College rider, Timothy Creswell, 13, won his semi final race against Auckland rider Henry Cossey, 13, at the Under 15 Pump Track event. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
Tauranga Boy's College rider, Timothy Creswell, 13, won his semi final race against Auckland rider Henry Cossey, 13, at the Under 15 Pump Track event. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

Event director Ariki Tibble said the slopestyle and the pump track events were two crowd favourites, and he looked forward to the Rotorua Roulette event on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Rotorua Roulette jam session aimed to impress judges and the crowd while competing for cash and a chance to be selected for the “head-to-head finals”.

Friday was the last day locals could attend the festival free, but event organisers said there were still opportunities for volunteers to get involved - with perks on offer.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email rotoruavolunteer@gmail.com.

Spectator tickets were available through the Crankworx website.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post