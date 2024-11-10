Advertisement
Rotorua Mud Maidens mountain bikers tear it up in front of legend Robin Goomes

Mel Patterson in action at the Mud Maidens Enduro 2024. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

The Rotorua-based Mud Maidens women’s ride group held its sixth annual Enduro event with record attendance.

More than 143 women entered the event earlier this month from around the country – including an Australian visitor who spotted the action and joined in.

The largest category was the micro-maidens (under 15-year-olds) and the second largest was the Mature Maidens (those aged 40 to 49).

There were record entries in the Mud Maidens Enduro event this year. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord
The Mud Maidens set up the women’s only event to cater for intermediate to advanced riders. It was designed to be an introduction to Enduro racing with trails being released early and practice rides organised to build racer confidence.

Founder and event manager Cati Pearson said the event had “the best vibe ever”, including an appearance from top female New Zealand mountain biker Robin Goomes, fresh from her win at the Red Bull Rampage downhill mountain bike event last month in the United States.

Ellora Sidwell receives her medal from Robin Goomes at the Mud Maidens Enduro. Photo / Suppiled by Sarah Lord
Pearson said Goomes attended the prizegiving and was “promptly swamped by the next generation of shredders”.

Event director Kylie Kennett said they were proud to put on events where ladies felt supported, encouraged and valued within the mountain biking community.

Overall wins went to two Rotorua locals –- Mel Patterson won the 4-stage and Milla Phillips took out the 6-stage.

Mud Maidens was established in 2018.

Mud Matron podium finishers at the Mud Maidens Enduro event (from left) Katie Harris, Emma Rouse and Dena Hindess. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord
