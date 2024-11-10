Mel Patterson in action at the Mud Maidens Enduro 2024. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

The Rotorua-based Mud Maidens women’s ride group held its sixth annual Enduro event with record attendance.

More than 143 women entered the event earlier this month from around the country – including an Australian visitor who spotted the action and joined in.

The largest category was the micro-maidens (under 15-year-olds) and the second largest was the Mature Maidens (those aged 40 to 49).

There were record entries in the Mud Maidens Enduro event this year. Photo / Supplied by Sarah Lord

The Mud Maidens set up the women’s only event to cater for intermediate to advanced riders. It was designed to be an introduction to Enduro racing with trails being released early and practice rides organised to build racer confidence.