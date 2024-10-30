Show Do Café at Baycourt X Space, Tauranga, will be performed on Thursday, 31 October 2024, and Friday, 1 November 2024, both at 7.30pm. This unique production explores the cultural and historical influence of coffee in Brazil and Pōneke through dance, storytelling, and sensory experiences. Audiences will not only witness the story of coffee but also smell, drink, and enjoy it during the show. Get your tickets here.

Halloween at The Historic Village, 17th Ave West, Tauranga from 3.30pm to 6pm. Gather your ghouls, gremlins, and ghosts for the Village Halloween Hunt. Meet the Grand High Witch at The Village Cinema to collect your map, explore the village for hidden creatures and characters, and claim your treat or trick. The fun continues with a screening of the spooky movie Frankenweenie afterwards. Get your tickets here.

November

Friday, November 1:

Wonderworld aMAZEment Park official opening of its new area between 9am and 10am. The new area features more mazes, puzzles and games. Mayor Tania Tapsell to officially open the new attraction at the Te Ngae Rd tourism venture and locals are invited to attend.

No Days Off - Mount Maunganui, Soper Reserve. Tickets via Flicket. No Days Off 2024 is happening at Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui, on November 1, 2024, from 5pm to 11pm. Enjoy the best DNB talent from around the world, including Friction (UK), Spy (UK), Kryptogram (USA), Nicole Millar (AUS), Ponz (NZ - Tauranga only), and Weiss (UK). Get ready for an unforgettable night in a stunning outdoor venue.

Join us for a night of fun at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre’s Halloween Wave Rave Pool Party from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. For just $8 per person, enjoy activities like the Tarzan Swing, in-water inflatable, mini tramp, bombing platform, and games with prizes. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume for a frightful night of fun!

Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3: Visit the Art, Craft & Plant Fair at Greenwood Park, Welcome Bay, Tauranga on November 2-3 from 10am to 2pm. Browse stalls featuring paintings, pottery, woodwork, copperwork, cards, fabric handcrafts, bags, purses, and knitted toys. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on Christmas gifts and enjoy a coffee at the open café.

Saturday, November 2:

Don’t miss the Bayleys Community Carnival Raceday from 11.30am. One of the marquee events of the season, it features top-tier racing and the popular Tauranga Crossing Fashions in the Field competition, where fashion and racing enthusiasts come together for a stylish spectacle.

Lockwood NZ Aria - Finals Night, 7.30pm, Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua Finalists accompanied by the Auckland Philharmonia conducted by Johannes Fritzsch and adjudicated by: Michael Lewis OAM - Australia Nicole Youl - Australia. Total Prize Pool in excess of $55,000. Special appearance by Dr Morag Atchison. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

Now & Then - Altitude The Mount Showcase, Baycourt Addison Theatre, Tauranga, from 6.30pm to 9pm. You're invited to the last show of 2024. Prepare to be dazzled by vibrant costumes and spectacular acts as Altitude showcases its amazing students and instructors in a pole and aerial extravaganza featuring aerial hoop, silks, pole, dance, and more. This is a show you don't want to miss. Recommended for ages 16+ (you can attend with an adult). Get your tickets here.

Pasifika Festival in the Bay 2024 will be held at Katikati College, from 10am to 430pm. This year’s festival features up to 35 cultural performance groups in vibrant traditional costumes, representing nations from across the Pacific, alongside authentic food stalls. The event begins at 9.30am with Mihi Whakatau, followed by performances starting at 10am. For the first time, entry to the festival is a gold coin donation. We look forward to seeing everyone at the festival.

Gindulgence Tauranga will take place at Wharepai Domain, Tauranga, from 12pm to 6pm. If you love a good G&T or are a gin connoisseur, come explore as Gindulgence returns with a fabulous lineup of New Zealand distillers showcasing their gins. Enjoy sampling an exceptional range of flavors and botanicals, relax with a refreshing drink, and soak up the atmosphere with live music and delicious local food. Tickets include access to 24 talented distillers, samples throughout the afternoon, a festival glass, and more. Get your tickets here.

The Book Sale will be held at Kuirau Park, Corner of Ranolf St & Lake Rd, Rotorua from 9am to 1pm. Hosted by the Friends of the Rotorua Library, this book sale takes place on the first and third Saturday of every month, with special sales during long weekends. Funds raised support library projects, and the sale features ex-library items and donations, including adults’ and children’s fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, music, jigsaws, and magazines.

Sunday, November 3:

Swingin’ with the Mighty Wurli at Baycourt’s Addison Theatre from 2pm. Australian organist Scott Harrison has teamed up with the ever-popular Katikatz Jazz band for a musical experience that’ll blend the lively swing of Dixieland jazz, with the grandeur and power of Baycourt’s nearly 100-year-old Wurlitzer theatre organ. Book via Eventfinda, pay what you can. Proceeds support preservation of the organ.

MTB Adventure Quest in Rotorua. This is a two-hour fun team mountain biking challenge in Whakarewarewa Forest. Suitable for littles through to experienced MTBers. Collect as many controls as you can and complete mystery activities for bonus points. obop.org.nz.

West Coast Jazz Band at Rotorua Jazz Club, West Coast Jazz Band is a five-piece jazz combo from the Raglan area. The band specialises in playing straight-ahead jazz tunes and standards, from the “cool” styles of the late ‘50s, through to the present day. Their main influences include; Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Ahmad Jamal, Sonny Rollins, Art Blakey, Horace Silver, Charlie Parker, Thelonius Monk and the like, Rotorua Citizens Club 4.30 to 8pm $20 casual, $10 members, $2 students.

The All Souls Day Remembrance Service at St George’s Anglican Church, Tauranga, will be held from 10am to 11.30am. This service is a time to remember and give thanks for loved ones who have passed away over the last year, with a candle lighting to symbolise their light and our belief in eternal life.

WRM Mud Maidens 2024 Women’s Enduro. The WRM Mud Maidens 2024 Women’s Enduro at Waipa Mountain Bike Park is back and now part of the WRM Calendar! This women’s only event offers 4 or 6 stages, covering Grade 3-4 trails and two extra Grade 5 trails in the 6 Stage event. It’s perfect for intermediate to advanced riders, with the course released in advance for practice. Although the event has sold out, participants can look forward to spot prizes from FIST Handware, Deity, ODI, and Secret Spot, plus a chance to win the Specialized Grand Prize

Join us for a Car Boot Sale at College Car Park, Windsor Rd. Sellers can set up from 7.30am for $10 a space, and buyers are welcome from 8.00am. The event will raise funds for Otumoetai Rotary and includes electronic and appliance recycling (fees apply). For more details, contact Brian at 021 1228735 or Bevan at 027 4612127.

From Monday, November 4: Tauranga Senior Net - New Courses Starting for Seniors:

Smart TV - November 4

Online Genealogy - November 4

Introduction to Using Your Android Phone - November 19

Introduction to the iPhone - November 13

Note: User group workshops for AI and Windows programs are being held at the Tauranga SeniorNet Club throughout October and November. Full information is available on the club’s website: www.taurangaseniornet.co.nz.

Thursday, November 7 to Sunday, November 10: Te Puke Art Society Annual Exhibition at Constable’s Gallery. Paintings galore! All sorts of styles and mediums, and subject matter. Oils, watercolours, acrylics, inks and resins, to name a few. Plus amazing quilts, sewing, knitting and crafts.

The Te Puke Art Society annual exhibition will be held at Constable's Gallery on Commerce Street in Te Puke in November.





Thursday, November 7: Frenchy - Embrace The Chaos. Aussie comedian Frenchy is bringing his chaotic, dark, and unpredictable stand-up show to Baycourt from 7.30pm. Celebrating 10 years in comedy, expect rogue stories, sharp riffs, and laughs that aren’t for the faint-hearted. Grab your tickets now and embrace the chaos. Tickets via Baycourt.

Saturday, November 9:

NZ Chamber Soloists will perform at 4pm at X Space, Baycourt Theatre Tauranga. Join us for an extraordinary afternoon featuring the NZ Chamber Soloists, along with renowned violinist Dimitri Atanassov. The program includes Mozart’s Quartet No. 2 in Eb Major, K493 , Anthony Ritchie’s Oppositions for Piano Quartet, Op. 116 , and Brahms’ Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60 . This is a must-attend event for classical music lovers. Secure your tickets now.

Catch Wilson Dixon, the greatest (and only) country singer from Cripple Creek, at the Baycourt Community & Arts Centre, Addison Theatre in Tauranga from 7.30pm to 10.00pm. Comedian Jesse Griffin's alter ego returns with his encore tour of "Love Don't Live Here Anymore, You do," featuring new songs and stories about his quirky family and binge-eating horse, Andrew. Don't miss this intimate and hilarious performance.

Sunday, November 10:

Mitre 10 Tauranga City to Surf fun run, from Tauranga Marina at Sulphur Pt to Mount Maunganui Main Beach. Take on the Bay of Plenty Times 5km, United Airlines 11km team event or Jarden 21.1km. Enter here.

Toi Rotorua and Arts Village presents Harmonic Resonators. Aotearoa’s finest family band takes the stage at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre for the first time. Enjoy an evening of lush harmonies, country guitar breaks, and delightful banter. Tickets start at $34.99 via Ticketmaster.

Haututū Community & Open Day from 11am to 2pm at The Arts Village. Enjoy live music, creative art activities for the kids, a variety of stalls, and a classic sausage sizzle. It’s a day to come together for Whakawhanaungatanga — connecting with community and fun for everyone.

Treat yourself to an afternoon of fun, frivolity, and pop hits galore with “Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA” at the Addison Theatre on Sunday, 10 November, at 2 PM. This full-scale concert production features over two hours of energetic musical performances, a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting, and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle. Featuring internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely fABBAulous, this show lets fans of all ages re-live the ABBA concert experience.

Tuesday, November 12: Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm at Baycourt in Tauranga. A breathtaking array of experiences fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style.

Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17: 2024 Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival. Get ready to explore the wonderful Bay of Plenty, visit your choice of over 60 beautiful gardens and meet more than 100 magnificent artists.

Saturday, November 16: Trans Pride 2024 at The Historic Village. 11am to 2pm. In support of trans joy, resilience and unity.

Royal New Zealand Ballet - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Photo / Stephen A'Court

Thursday, November 21: Royal New Zealand Ballet - A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua, 7.30pm, tickets from $59. The Royal New Zealand Ballet returns to Rotorua with Shakespeare’s whimsical comedy to life with breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes, Mendelssohn’s iconic score and fairy-tale magic. A sparkling spectacular for all ages.

Saturday, November 23: Tauranga Smoke, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Barbecue and rock music festival. Featuring an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands headlined by Head Like A Hole and Tadpole, barbecue food from local vendors and a range of drinks.





Urzila Carlson. Photo / Supplied





Sunday, November 24:

Bay of Plenty Symphonia Storm & Stillness concert with oboe soloist Bede Hanley, from 3pm to 5pm at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Rd, Tauranga. Adults $20 online, $25 at the door, 18 and under free. Tickets from Eventfinda.

Catch Urzila Carlson in her show "Just Jokes" at Baycourt Addison Theatre, 38 Durham Street, Tauranga, with performances at 4.30pm and 7pm. A fan favourite, Urzila is a three-time winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's People's Choice Award and a household name in Australia and New Zealand.





Headliners Tadpole are performing at Tauranga Smoke 2024.





December

Monday, December 9: Join Alex Ventling and Phelan Burgoyne for “The View” album release jazz concert on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM at St. Luke’s Church, 1223 Amohia Street, Rotorua. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and Gold Card holders, available through Eventfinda or at the door.

Regular events

Mondays: Harmony A Plenty have been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm-9pm Monday practice, supper and singouts in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays:

Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades – if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua, on Tuesdays during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutānekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependent.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until noon. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall 12.30pm to 4pm. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fridays:

Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave – enjoy two hours of racing down the hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 a person. From 6pm to 8pm Fridays, excluding public and school holidays.

Tauranga Night Market at McKinley Park in Tauranga Racecourse. 5pm-8.30pm. Come along for food, small business stalls and entertainment.

Saturdays:

The Little Big Markets — Summer Series: October 20, Tauranga CBD Waterfront, 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, a wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to noon at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to noon.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com.

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high-quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to noon at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685.

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars – 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BoP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.

