Rotorua Courthouse tagging: Offensive message left on wall

The front of the Rotorua courthouse was defaced on Thursday.

Commercial cleaners had to be quickly called in this morning after offensive tagging was spotted on the side of several courthouse buildings in the North Island, including in Rotorua.

In Rotorua, the tagging read "little boy rapist" and was spray-painted on the side of the building sometime during the morning.

Ministry of Justice Chief Operating Officer Carl Crafar said they were notified about graffiti at the Huntly District Court, Morrinsville District Court, Hamilton District Court and Rotorua District Court.

"Contractors are working to clean it up. Courts, like all buildings, are occasionally the target of vandalism."

A woman at the Rotorua courthouse supporting a family member, who didn't want to be named, said she didn't notice the tagging when she first arrived at the court but when she came out she noticed a large blue tarpaulin had been put over the area.

The tag on the side of the Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Supplied

When a cleaner from Spotless services arrived, the tarpaulin was pulled down revealing the tag. The worker then set about trying to clean the area.

The woman said she wasn't impressed with what the vandal had done.

"I think it's disgusting and shameful."

A police spokesperson said they were not notified about the incident but said anyone who witnessed the graffiti should call police on 105.