The now-completed stage 2 received $6m, and $2.05m was set to fund pool additions in stage 3, with children’s splash pads, private spa pools, a dedicated learners’ pool and water slides among the options.
During last year’s Long-Term Plan process, the council decided to consider reallocating the stage 3 funding to something else.
He said it cost $20,000 each day the Tarawera scheme construction was paused to engage with mana whenua. Work has been paused since August amid protests and the council has reignited legal action with the aim of resuming work.
Mayor Tania Tapsell tried to have the funding kept with the aquatic centre – a project she said she was passionate about – but this motion was lost.
Tapsell saw value in spending the $2m on a splash pad and spa pools, an option that previously got to the design stage but was paused during the Long-Term Plan process.
Now there are two lap swimming pools and a leisure pool with two metal slides that were reinstalled from the old pool.
The spas and lazy river previously brought in about $145,000 in revenue each year. They were removed during stage 2.
When councillor Robert Lee asked why the spas were taken out, chief financial officer Thomas Collé said they were “old and dilapidated” and needed significant refurbishment.
Collé said there was an interested party for a joint venture and, while he could not provide details because of commercial sensitivity, he said the council would probably need to contribute more than $2m.
This was for the splash pad, spas and hydro slides option.
Councillor Conan O’Brien noted Tarawera had not received the subsidy levels other lake sewerage projects had.
He asked if the $2.05m could be distributed as a rebate, in some form. Chief executive Andrew Moraes said options would be brought to the council on how it could be distributed.
Collé suggested one way could be to offer a rebate to those who signed up to the scheme “at a certain pace”.
Councillor Rawiri Waru understood it would be easier to find funding for infrastructure projects compared to the aquatic centre, while Gregg Brown said there was an opportunity for a joint venture for aquatic centre add-ons and so preferred the money to go to the Tarawera scheme.
Allocating $2m to the scheme would act as an olive branch to ratepayers who saw scheme costs rise, “avoiding us a punch up”, he said.
“I would see it as cost-saving.”
In response to questions from Local Democracy Reporting, a council spokesperson said an initial design was progressing on spas and a splash pad and would progress if external funding initially allocated for the project remained available.
“The extent of what stage 3 work will be completed is yet to be finalised and further funding opportunities will be explored.”
It received “a lot of positive feedback” on its Facebook page when the centre opened but did not keep a record of this feedback.
It had not received any complaints since the pool reopened.
